A win at last for Waconia Wildcats

The Waconia Wildcats have ended their unfortunate run of seven straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The game finished 7-0.

The hosting Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ella Schluck . Peyton Thielman and Novia Schlough assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ella Schluck scored again.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Mia Kelley in the middle of the first, assisted by Annika Mielke .

The Wildcats' Gabrielle Clay increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Mia Kelley and Taylan Kamrath.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Wildcats led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 7-0, after only 42 seconds into the third period when Kate Koschinska found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Taylan Kamrath and Isabella Wozniak . The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Wildcats were whistled for no penalties, while the Lakers received no penalties.

Next games:

The Wildcats play Holy Angels away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena. The Lakers will face Northern Lakes at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.