A win at last for Shakopee Sabers

The Shakopee Sabers have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Burnsville. The game finished 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 47 seconds into the second period, the Sabers took the lead when Annika Willmert netted one assisted by Breklyn Skattum and Hannah Grabianowski .

The Sabers made it 2-0 with a goal from Annika Willmert.

Bailey Tilley narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period, assisted by Taylor Larson and Lauren Janisch.

Hannah Grabianowski increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Breklyn Skattum.

Next up:

The Burnsville players travel to Hopkins/Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena. The Sabers will face Apple Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.