A win at last for River Lakes Stars
The River Lakes Stars have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Buffalo Bison. The game finished 2-0.
The River Lakes Stars have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Buffalo Bison. The game finished 2-0.
Next games:
The Stars travel to Pine City Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The Bison will face Anoka on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.