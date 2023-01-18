High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

A win at last for River Lakes Stars

The River Lakes Stars have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Buffalo Bison. The game finished 2-0.

img_500225514_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 17, 2023 09:36 PM
Next games:

The Stars travel to Pine City Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The Bison will face Anoka on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.

