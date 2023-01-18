A win at last for New Prague Trojans

The New Prague Trojans have ended their unfortunate run of six straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Mankato West Scarlets. The game finished 9-2.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Scarlets hosting Minnesota River at 7 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena, and the Trojans visiting Waconia at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center.