A win at last for Morris/Benson Area Storm

The Morris/Benson Area Storm have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Windom Eagles. The game finished 8-5.

Five goals were scored in the first period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the first break.

Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 5-5 going in to the third period.

The Storm took the lead, after only 34 seconds into the third period when Karlie Bruns beat the goalie yet again.

Karlie Bruns increased the lead to 7-5 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kortney Sanasack and Charli Erdahl.

Karlie Bruns increased the lead to 8-5 less than a minute later.

Next up:

The Eagles host the New Ulm Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom. The Storm will face Prairie Centre at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Benson Civic Center.