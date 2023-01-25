High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

A win at last for Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the North Shore Storm. The game finished 2-0.

img_500232278_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 24, 2023 10:14 PM
Next up:

The Bluejackets host Grand Rapids-Greenway on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Storm will face Pine City Area on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena.

