A win at last for Hastings Raiders

The Hastings Raiders have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Blaine Bengals. The game finished 1-0.

Hastings' Libby Knoll scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Libby Knoll. Emily Thuet assisted.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Bengals hosting the Raptors at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena, and the Raiders playing the Huskies at 3 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre.