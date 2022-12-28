A win at last for Eden Prairie Eagles

The Eden Prairie Eagles have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks. The game finished 4-2.

The visiting Stormhawks opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Aly McPartland scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Sophia Klein and Addison Mach .

The Eagles tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Ella Konrad scored, assisted by Lauren Pottinger and Natalie McNeil.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Eagles.

Ella Pinnow increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third period.

Next games:

The Eagles will travel to the Wayzata Trojans on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Stormhawks will face Cretin-Derham Hall on the road on Wednesday at 1 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.