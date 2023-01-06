A win at last for Eastview Lightning

The Eastview Lightning have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Burnsville. The game finished 1-0.

Eastview's Sari Cords scored the game-winning goal.

The Lightning took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Sari Cords. Erin Hayward and Ella Schaefer assisted.

Next games:

On Saturday the Burnsville players will play on the road against the Panthers at 1 p.m. CST at Ames Arena, while the Lightning will face the Irish home at 4:30 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.