A win at last for Eastview Lightning
The Eastview Lightning have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Burnsville. The game finished 1-0.
Eastview's Sari Cords scored the game-winning goal.
The Lightning took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Sari Cords. Erin Hayward and Ella Schaefer assisted.
Next games:
On Saturday the Burnsville players will play on the road against the Panthers at 1 p.m. CST at Ames Arena, while the Lightning will face the Irish home at 4:30 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.