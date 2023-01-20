A win at last for Detroit Lakes Lakers

The Detroit Lakes Lakers have ended their unfortunate run of seven straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the International Falls Broncos. The game finished 5-1.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ella Larson. Hannah Larson and Brynn Erickson assisted.

Haley Stattelman scored in the second period, assisted by Ella Larson and Brynn Erickson.

Haley Stattelman then tallied a goal as he scored again, midway through the second period, making the score 3-0. Jaelynn Jensen and Hannah Larson assisted.

The Lakers increased the lead to 4-0, after only 25 seconds into the third period when Haley Stattelman found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Rhett Zima.

Hannah Larson increased the lead to 5-0 three minutes later.

Taylor Burns narrowed the gap to 5-1 late in the third period, assisted by Tirzah Carradice and Kylynn Glennie.

Next games:

The Lakers play against Northern Lakes on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Broncos will face Prairie Centre on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Walker Community Center.