A win at last for Blake Bears

The Blake Bears have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Owatonna Huskies. The game finished 5-2.

The Bears started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Sam Broz scoring in the first period, assisted by Sally Countryman.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ellie Morrison in the first period, assisted by Sam Broz and Suzy Higuchi .

The Huskies narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first period when Samantha Bogen scored, assisted by Averi Vetsch and Izzy Radel.

Suzy Higuchi increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Sam Broz.

Ezra Oien narrowed the gap to 3-2 one minute later, assisted by Samantha Bogen.

Suzy Higuchi increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Sam Broz and Ellie Morrison.

Ellie Morrison increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later.

Next games:

The Huskies host Northfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre. The Bears will face North Wright County on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at North Dale Recreation Center.