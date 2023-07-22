Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

34 Under-18 girls hockey players advance to National Festival

18 forwards, 11 defenders, and five goalies are headed to Lake Placid, New York, to participate in USA Hockey Women's National Festival, including nine from Minnesota.

Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0383.jpg
Minnetonka forward Kendra Distad (14) skates with the puck against Gentry Academy in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 12:28 PM

OXFORD, Ohio — After skating for a week, 34 athletes from USA Hockey's Under-18 Select Camp have been chosen to participate in the 2023 Women's National Festival held in Lake Placid, New York, from August 7-13.

The selection includes nine players from Minnesota.

The 18 forwards, 11 defenders, and five goalies were chosen from their respective player development camps in Oxford, Ohio. The 34-participant list will be narrowed down after the upcoming National Festival to create the Team USA U18 roster that will compete at the 2024 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships held in Switzerland in January. Team USA took home bronze at the event in 2023.

college women play ice hockey
Women's College
USA Hockey announces details of 2023 Women's National Festival in Lake Placid
77 athletes have been invited to participate in the festival while another 32 will be added to the roster from the U-18 Select Camp happening in July.
Jul 11
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

The full U18 National Festival roster can be seen below. An asterisk denotes a player who has previously competed for Team USA's U18 squad.

