34 Under-18 girls hockey players advance to National Festival

OXFORD, Ohio — After skating for a week, 34 athletes from USA Hockey's Under-18 Select Camp have been chosen to participate in the 2023 Women's National Festival held in Lake Placid, New York, from August 7-13.

The selection includes nine players from Minnesota.

The 18 forwards, 11 defenders, and five goalies were chosen from their respective player development camps in Oxford, Ohio. The 34-participant list will be narrowed down after the upcoming National Festival to create the Team USA U18 roster that will compete at the 2024 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships held in Switzerland in January. Team USA took home bronze at the event in 2023.

The full U18 National Festival roster can be seen below. An asterisk denotes a player who has previously competed for Team USA's U18 squad.