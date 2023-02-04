ADVERTISEMENT

High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls
|
2023 Minnesota State High School League Girls Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets

Follow the MSHSL girls hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.

Warroad vs Proctor-Hermantown_0784.jpg
Warroad celebrates their win over against Proctor/Hermantown in the State Class A Tournament Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
February 04, 2023 04:44 PM
Class A Section Brackets

Section 1A

Section 2A

Section 3A

Section 4A

Section 5A

Section 6A

Section 7A

Section 8A

Class AA Section Brackets

Section 1AA

Section 2AA

Section 3AA

Section 4AA

Section 5AA

Section 6AA

Section 7AA

Section 8AA

