1-0 win for Woodbury Royals over Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders – Natalie Meeder was the hero

The Woodbury Royals won their road game against the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Natalie Meeder in the second period. The third period remained goalless.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Royals took the lead when Natalie Meeder scored the first goal.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Raiders hosting the Ponies at 5 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center and the Royals visiting the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Arena.