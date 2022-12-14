1-0 win for North St. Paul/Tartan TNT over Hastings Raiders – Emily Knoblauch was the hero

The North St. Paul/Tartan TNT won their road game against the Hastings Raiders 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Emily Knoblauch in the second period. The third period remained goalless.

North St. Paul/Tartan's Emily Knoblauch scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the TNT took the lead when Emily Knoblauch scored the first goal assisted by Payton Schwantes and Ellie Volkers .

Next up:

The Raiders will travel to the South St. Paul Packers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The TNT will face Park at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at North Polar Arena.