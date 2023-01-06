SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

1-0 win for Lakeville South Cougars over Shakopee Sabers – Senna Hofmann was the hero

The Lakeville South Cougars won their road game against the Shakopee Sabers 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Senna Hofmann in the third period.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 05, 2023 11:02 PM
Lakeville South's Senna Hofmann scored the game-winning goal.

The Cougars first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Senna Hofmann.

With this win the Cougars have four straight victories.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Sabers will play the Lakers at 4:15 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena, and the Cougars will play the Wildcats at 3 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.