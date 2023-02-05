1-0 win for Lakeville North Panthers over Prior Lake Lakers – Greta Smith was the hero
The Lakeville North Panthers won their home game against the Prior Lake Lakers 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Greta Smith in overtime.
Lakeville North's Greta Smith scored the game-winning goal.
In overtime it took 1:19 before the Panthers made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Greta Smith, assisted by Makayla Lee and Isabella Mayer.