High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

1-0 win for Lakeville North Panthers over Prior Lake Lakers – Greta Smith was the hero

The Lakeville North Panthers won their home game against the Prior Lake Lakers 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Greta Smith in overtime.

img_500242021_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 09:07 PM
Lakeville North's Greta Smith scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 1:19 before the Panthers made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Greta Smith, assisted by Makayla Lee and Isabella Mayer.