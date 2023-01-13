1-0 win for Fergus Falls Otters over Willmar Cardinals – Maddie Hulter was the hero
The Fergus Falls Otters won their road game against the Willmar Cardinals 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Maddie Hulter in the third period.
Fergus Falls' Maddie Hulter scored the game-winning goal.
The Otters first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Maddie Hulter, assisted by Tyra Skjeret and Lydia Johnson .
After three wins in a row for the Cardinals, their winning streak came to an end. The Otters, however, claimed their eighth consecutive victory.
Coming up:
The Cardinals host Prairie Centre on Monday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The Otters will face Brainerd/Little Falls on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena.