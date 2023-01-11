SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
1-0 win for Fairmont Cardinals over Mankato West Scarlets – Karissa Newville was the hero

The Fairmont Cardinals won their home game against the Mankato West Scarlets 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/726051/karissa-newville">Karissa Newville</a> in the third period.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 11, 2023 12:20 AM
Fairmont's Karissa Newville scored the game-winning goal.

The Cardinals first took the lead late into the third period, with a goal from Karissa Newville, assisted by Hannah Goerndt and Abigail Sundeen .

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Cardinals will host the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena and the Scarlets will play against the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.