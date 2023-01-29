1-0 win for Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors over Elk River/Zimmerman Elks – Hannah Neuwirth was the hero

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors won their road game against the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Hannah Neuwirth in the second period. The third period remained goalless.

Brainerd/Little Falls' Hannah Neuwirth scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Hannah Neuwirth scored the first goal assisted by Brianna Finnegan.

Next up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Elks hosting the Panthers at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center, and the Warriors playing the Storm’n Sabres at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.