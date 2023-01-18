1-0 win for Blake Bears over Edina Hornets – Callie Arthur was the hero

The Blake Bears won their road game against the Edina Hornets 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Callie Arthur in the first period.

Coming up:

The Hornets host the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Bears will face Orono at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.