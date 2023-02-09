Zupfer's two goals net Hill-Murray Pioneers victory over Blake Bears

The Hill-Murray Pioneers defeated the visiting Blake Bears on Wednesday, ending 8-4.

The hosting Pioneers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Riley Zupfer scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ben Miller and Matthew Whisler.

The Bears' Rowan Heithoff tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Oliver Duininck and Carson Clark.

The second period ended with a 6-4 lead for the Pioneers.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 7-4 early into the third period when Simon Seidl found the back of the net, assisted by Ben Miller and Matthew Whisler.

Graham Greeder increased the lead to 8-4 eight minutes later, assisted by Simon Seidl and Riley Zupfer.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Pioneers will play the Cadets at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena, and the Bears will play the Bengals at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.