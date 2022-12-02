Zimmerman strikes twice as Mankato West Scarlets beat Minnesota River Bulldogs

The Mankato West Scarlets defeated the hosting Minnesota River Bulldogs 4-1 on Thursday.

The visiting Scarlets started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Jaeger Zimmerman scoring in the first minute, assisted by Zach Benson and Maddox Langworthy.

The Scarlets increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Derek Stierlen scored, assisted by Zach Benson and Maddox Langworthy.

The Bulldogs' Diego Hettig narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period, assisted by Drew Simonette and Isaac Schaffer.

The Scarlets increased the lead to 3-1, after only 23 seconds into the third period when Jaeger Zimmerman found the back of the net again, assisted by Zach Benson.

Zach Benson increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period.

Coming up:

The Bulldogs travel to Hutchinson on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Scarlets visit Rochester John Marshall to play the Rockets on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.