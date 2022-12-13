Yeager scores 2 in Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings' win over Blaine Bengals

The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings won against the hosting Blaine Bengals 5-1 on Thursday.

The Wings took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Dane Yeager. Riley Hanson and Max Burns assisted.

The Wings increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Charlie Goergen scored, assisted by Tanner Rausch and Lewis Majkozak.

The Wings increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Dane Yeager netted one again, assisted by Sam Burns and Frankie Annis.

Sam Burns then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 4-0. Cole Majkozak and Aidan Cook assisted.

The Bengals narrowed the gap to 4-1, after only 46 seconds into the third period when Blake Sutherland found the back of the net, assisted by Alex Jorgenson.

Jameson Essen increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third period, assisted by Cole Majkozak and Lewis Majkozak.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Bengals face Maple Grove at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena and the Wings take on Hopkins on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion.