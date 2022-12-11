Wyatt Farrell unstoppable as La Crescent-Hokah Lancers beat Fairmont Cardinals

The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers beat the Fairmont Cardinals at home 9-2. Wyatt Farrell stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Ethan Myhre, Logan De Boer, Nikolas Kubecka and Mitchell Reining scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Fairmont's goals came through Luke Kester and Nate Rakness.

The Lancers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nikolas Kubecka. Nathan Masterson and Ethan Myhre assisted.

The Lancers' Wyatt Farrell increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Nikolas Kubecka.

The Lancers increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Wyatt Farrell scored again, assisted by Nikolas Kubecka.

The Lancers increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Wyatt Farrell late into the first, assisted by Alex Von Arx.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Lancers.

Nate Rakness narrowed the gap to 7-1 early in the third period.

Wyatt Farrell increased the lead to 8-1 three minutes later, assisted by Mitchell Reining.

Luke Kester narrowed the gap to 8-2 five minutes later, assisted by Brock Lutterman.

Ethan Myhre increased the lead to 9-2 two minutes later, assisted by Mitchell Reining and Logan De Boer.

The Lancers chalked up five straight home wins.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Lancers host Viroqua at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers and the Cardinals visit Worthington at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.