Wyatt Farrell behind La Crescent-Hokah Lancers' win over West Salem

The game between the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers and the West Salem saw La Crescent-Hokah's Wyatt Farrell in deadly form. Wyatt Farrell scored an incredible five goals in La Crescent-Hokah's 9-0 home win.

Jan Bla'ha, Cooper Carlson, Logan De Boer and Alex Von Arx scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Farrell. Cooper Carlson assisted.

The Lancers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Alex Von Arx scored.

The Lancers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Lancers increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Wyatt Farrell scored again, assisted by Cooper Carlson.

The Lancers increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period when Cooper Carlson found the back of the net, assisted by Wyatt Farrell and Logan De Boer.

Wyatt Farrell increased the lead to 8-0 two minutes later, assisted by Jan Bla'ha.

In the end the 9-0 came from Logan De Boer who increased the Lancers' lead, assisted by Wyatt Farrell, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 9-0.

Next games:

The Lancers play Aquinas/Holmen away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers. The West Salem players will face La Crescent-Hokah at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Panther Den Ice Arena.