Wooten's two goals net Eastview Lightning victory over Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Eastview Lightning defeated the visiting Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles on Tuesday, ending 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Lightning took the lead when John Kisch scored the first goal assisted by Jordan Brothers and Graham Ellingson.

Late, Zach Wooten scored a goal, assisted by Jordan Brothers and Logan Opgrand, making the score 2-0.

Ian Davis narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Carter Ranning.

Jordan Brothers increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third.

Zach Wooten increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Jordan Brothers.

Next games:

The Lightning play Lakeville South away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Eagles will face Spring Lake Park at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.