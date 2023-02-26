Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Woodbury Royals win over Stillwater Area Ponies in overtime

The Woodbury Royals have won their knockout game against the Stillwater Area Ponies 1-0 in a game that went to overtime, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500258706_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

Woodbury's Ethan Hansen scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 1:57 before the Royals made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Ethan Hansen, assisted by Aiden Grossklaus.

