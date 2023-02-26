Woodbury Royals win over Stillwater Area Ponies in overtime
The Woodbury Royals have won their knockout game against the Stillwater Area Ponies 1-0 in a game that went to overtime, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.
Woodbury's Ethan Hansen scored the game-winning goal.
In overtime it took 1:57 before the Royals made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Ethan Hansen, assisted by Aiden Grossklaus.