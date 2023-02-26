Woodbury Royals win knock out game against Stillwater Area Ponies after an overtime thriller

The Woodbury Royals might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Stillwater Area Ponies. With a final score of 1-0 in a game that went to overtime, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

Woodbury's Ethan Hansen scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 1:57 before the Royals made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Ethan Hansen, assisted by Aiden Grossklaus.