Woodbury Royals win 3-2 at home against Stillwater Area Ponies

The Woodbury Royals claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Stillwater Area Ponies on Thursday. The team won 3-2 at M Health Fairview Sports Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 10:15 PM
Coming up:

On Saturday, the Royals will play the Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center, and the Ponies will play the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.