Woodbury Royals in strong shape as they beat Hastings Raiders

The Woodbury Royals' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Hastings Raiders on the road on Saturday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 5-2, meaning that Woodbury now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The visiting Royals opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Ethan Hansen scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Aiden Grossklaus.

The Royals scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 5-1 within the first minute when Brody Larsen netted one, assisted by Brody Carlson.

The Raiders narrowed the gap again with a goal from Blake Vandehoef, assisted by Daniel Millner and Brody Larsen at 4:13 into the third period.

Next up:

The Raiders travel to Farmington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The Royals will face East Ridge on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center.