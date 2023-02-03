Woodbury Royals grab extra point vs. Stillwater Area Ponies in overtime

The Woodbury Royals and the visiting Stillwater Area Ponies tied 2-2 in regulation on Thursday. Woodbury beat Stillwater in overtime 3-2.

Woodbury's Matthew Tarlton scored the game-winning goal.

The Ponies tied the score 1-1, after only 15 seconds into the second period when Blaine Batchelor beat the goalie, assisted by Ethan Bernier and Brody Dustin.

The Royals made it 2-1 with a goal from Joey Moeller.

Ty Tuccitto tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Brock Lynskey and Matthew Marah. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Matthew Tarlton scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Royals hosting the Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center, and the Ponies playing the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.