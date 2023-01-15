Woodbury Royals got a shut out against Forest Lake Rangers

The Woodbury Royals picked up a decisive home win against the Forest Lake Rangers. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The Royals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ethan Hansen. Matthew Tarlton and Ethan Topp assisted.

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Joey Moeller late in the first, assisted by Logan Gott and Matthew Tarlton.

The Royals increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Max Belak found the back of the net, assisted by Brock Alberts.

Nik Simek then tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 4-0. Ethan Topp and Tyler Czerniak assisted.

The Royals made it 5-0 when Joey Lucius scored, assisted by Mason Rudin early in the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

The Royals play White Bear Lake Area away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Rangers will face Roseville Area at home on Monday at 3 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.