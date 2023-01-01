Woodbury Royals continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Woodbury Royals get things going. On Saturday, they played the Hastings Raiders and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Woodbury walked away with 5-2.

The Royals started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Ethan Hansen scoring in the first minute, assisted by Aiden Grossklaus.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Royals led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 5-1, after only 40 seconds into the third period when Brody Larsen found the back of the net, assisted by Brody Carlson.

The Raiders' Blake Vandehoef narrowed the gap again, assisted by Daniel Millner and Brody Larsen at 4:13 into the third period.

Next games:

The Raiders play Farmington away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The Royals will face East Ridge at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center.