Woodbury Royals beat in overtime the Stillwater Area Ponies

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Woodbury Royals come away with the close win over the Stillwater Area Ponies at home on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

Woodbury's Matthew Tarlton scored the game-winning goal.

The Ponies tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Blaine Batchelor beat the goalie, assisted by Ethan Bernier and Brody Dustin.

Royals' Joey Moeller tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Cole Shaback assisted.

Ty Tuccitto tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Brock Lynskey and Matthew Marah. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Matthew Tarlton scored the game-winner for the home team.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Royals will play the Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center, and the Ponies will play the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.