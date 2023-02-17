Wolsfeld's two goals net Mahtomedi Zephyrs victory over Woodbury Royals

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs defeated the hosting Woodbury Royals on Thursday, ending 4-2.

The Zephyrs' David Wolsfeld tied the game halfway through the first period, assisted by Charlie Drage and Cole Swanson.

The Zephyrs took the lead late into the first when Carter Haycraft scored, assisted by Wyatt Tarnowski and Jonny Grove.

The Zephyrs scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

David Wolsfeld increased the lead to 4-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Charlie Drage and Sam Harris.