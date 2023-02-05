Woitas' two goals net New Prague Trojans victory over Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The New Prague Trojans defeated the hosting Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars on Saturday, ending 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Trojans took the lead when Braeden Woitas scored.

Braeden Woitas then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 2-0. Cade Borwege assisted.

The Trojans increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Cade Borwege netted one, assisted by Connor Williams and Peyton Becker.

Jordan Wang narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the third, assisted by Garrett Fest and Bennett Lindman.

Will Seymour increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Jaguars will play the Hawks at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center, and the Trojans will play the Bulldogs at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals.