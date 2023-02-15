Winona Winhawks victorious against Faribault Falcons

The Winona Winhawks defeated the Faribault Falcons 6-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Winhawks started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Aiden Kronebusch scoring in the first period, assisted by Chase Rumpca.

The Winhawks increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Teis Larsen scored, assisted by Wesylee Kohner.

The Winhawks increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Teis Larsen in the middle of the first period, assisted by Easton Kronebush.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Winhawks led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Owen Nesburg narrowed the gap to 5-1 early into the third period.

Patrick Curtin increased the lead to 6-1 seven minutes later.

Coming up:

The Falcons play against Rochester John Marshall on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena. The Winhawks will face Owatonna on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.