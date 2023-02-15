Winona Winhawks got a shutout against Worthington Trojans

The Winona Winhawks picked up a decisive home win against the Worthington Trojans. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Wesylee Kohner.

The Winhawks scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Winhawks increased the lead to 6-0, after only 22 seconds into the third period when Chase Rumpca netted one, assisted by Teis Larsen and Aven Prodzinski.

Aven Prodzinski increased the lead to 7-0 three minutes later, assisted by Aiden Kronebusch and Teis Larsen.

The Winhawks made it 8-0 when Roman Kauphusman found the back of the net, assisted by Teis Larsen late in the third period. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Winhawks will play at home against the Falcons at 5:30 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena, while the Trojans will face the Lancers road at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers.