Winona Winhawks got a shutout against Austin Packers

The Winona Winhawks picked up a decisive road win against the Austin Packers. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The Winhawks increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Teis Larsen netted one.

Teis Larsen increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Aiden Kronebusch.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from John Vail who increased the Winhawks' lead, assisted by Chase Rumpca, late into the third. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Packers were whistled for no penalties, while the Winhawks received no penalties.

On Tuesday, the Packers will host Rochester John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center and the Winhawks will host Mankato East/Loyola at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.