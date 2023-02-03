Winning streak continues for Rochester John Marshall Rockets – Northfield Raiders' run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as the Northfield Raiders hosted the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. Rochester John Marshall won the game and has four straight wins, while Northfield lost for the first time after taking points in five games in a row. The game finished 6-4.

The Rockets opened strong, early in the game with Mason Decker scoring in the first minute.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Rockets.

The Raiders tied the score 3-3, after only 57 seconds into the third period when Cayden Monson beat the goalie, assisted by Will Cashin and Brayden Olsen.

Brayden Olsen took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Mike Fossum and Kamden Kaiser.

Mason Decker tied the game 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Ole Fevold and Cody Ahlstrom.

Damon Miller took the lead one minute later, assisted by Adam Hegrenes and Aaron Terpstra.

Ole Fevold increased the lead to 6-4 seven minutes later.

Next up:

The Raiders host the Owatonna Huskies in the next game on the road on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre. The same day, the Rockets will host the Panthers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.