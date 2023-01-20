Winning streak continues for Minnetonka Skippers – Edina Hornets' run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as the Minnetonka Skippers hosted the Edina Hornets. Edina won the game and has five straight wins, while Minnetonka lost for the first time after taking points in 11 games in a row. The game finished 4-0.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jack Sand. Jake Mccuskey and Luke Garry assisted.

The Skippers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Gavin Garry scored, assisted by Hagen Burrows and Javon Moore.

The Skippers increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Hagen Burrows found the back of the net, assisted by Liam Hupka and John Stout.

The Skippers made it 4-0 when Gavin Garry scored, assisted by Javon Moore and Kaizer Nelson in the second period.

