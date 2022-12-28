Winning streak continues for Maple Grove Crimson – Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders' run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as the Maple Grove Crimson hosted the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders. Cretin-Derham Hall won the game and has five straight wins, while Maple Grove lost for the first time after taking points in seven games in a row. The game finished 6-3.

The visiting Raiders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Charlie Cantwell . Jake Fisher and Colton Jamieson assisted.

The Crimson tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Jack Kernan in the first period, assisted by Lucas Busch.

Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Lucas Margenau took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Lucas Busch.

Blake Steenerson increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Jack Kernan and Finn Brink.

Lucas Margenau increased the lead to 6-3 six minutes later, assisted by Finn Brink and Blake Steenerson.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Crimson.

Next up:

On Wednesday, the Crimson will play the Knights at 7:30 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove, and the Raiders will play the Trojans at 2:30 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove.