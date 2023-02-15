Winning streak continues for Lakeville South Cougars – Rosemount Irish's run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as the Lakeville South Cougars hosted the Rosemount Irish. Rosemount won the game and has six straight wins, while Lakeville South lost for the first time after taking points in nine games in a row. The game finished 6-4.

This makes an impressive six straight victories for the Cougars.

Next up:

On Thursday the Cougars will play on the road against the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena, while the Irish will face the Bears home at 3:30 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors.