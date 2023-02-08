Winning streak continues for Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets – Chisago Lakes Wildcats' run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets hosted the Chisago Lakes Wildcats. Chisago Lakes won the game and has four straight wins, while Cambridge-Isanti lost for the first time after taking points in six games in a row. The game finished 4-2.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Josh Sauro.

The Wildcats tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Tim Madden struck, assisted by Nik Jinks and Cullen Dorcas.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Bluejackets led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Seth Terhell increased the lead to 4-2 halfway through the third period.

With this win the Bluejackets have four straight victories.

Coming up:

The Bluejackets play Becker/Big Lake away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Wildcats will face Northern Edge at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena.