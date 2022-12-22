Windom Eagles win on the road against Fairmont Cardinals

The Windom Eagles won when they visited the Fairmont Cardinals on Tuesday. The final score was 7-1.

The Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Sonny Heil.

The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Luke Kester scored, assisted by Brock Lutterman.

The Eagles' Cragen Porath took the lead late in the first, assisted by Nicholas Espenson and Brady Espenson.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Eagles.

The Eagles increased the lead to 5-1, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Brady Espenson netted one.

Wriley Haugen increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Nicholas Espenson.

Wriley Haugen increased the lead to 7-1 five minutes later, assisted by Sonny Heil and Brady Espenson.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Wednesday. The Cardinals will host the Baldwin-Woodville players at 4:30 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena, and the Eagles will visit the Dodge Wildcats at 2:45 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.