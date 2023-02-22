Windom Eagles win knock out game against Redwood Valley Cardinals

The 6-0 win at home for the Windom Eagles against the Redwood Valley Cardinals means the Windom Eagles are through to the next round.

The Eagles opened strong, early in the game with Brady Espenson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Karson LaCanne and Cragen Porath.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Brady Espenson beat the goalie again, assisted by Sonny Heil and Wriley Haugen.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0, after only 46 seconds when Brady Espenson scored yet again, assisted by Sonny Heil and Wriley Haugen.

Sonny Heil then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 4-0. Wriley Haugen and Brady Espenson assisted.

The Eagles increased the lead to 5-0, after only 21 seconds into the third period when Chase Hamlett netted one, assisted by Luke Anderson.

In the end the 6-0 came from Owen Dahna who increased the Eagles' lead, assisted by Brady Espenson, late in the third period. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.