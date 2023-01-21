Windom Eagles score twice in the third to beat Waseca Bluejays

The Windom Eagles defeated the Waseca Bluejays 6-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Windom pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Bluejays.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Cragen Porath took the lead halfway through the third period.

Brady Espenson increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Wriley Haugen and Cragen Porath.

Wriley Haugen increased the lead to 6-3 four minutes later, assisted by Cragen Porath.

The Eagles were whistled for no penalties, while the Bluejays received no penalties.

Coming up:

The Eagles travel to New Ulm on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center. The Bluejays will face Red Wing on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.