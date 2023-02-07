Windom Eagles have ended their losing streak after 0-7 vs. Redwood Valley Cardinals

The game between the Redwood Valley Cardinals and the hosting Windom Eagles finished 7-0. Windom's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

Coming up:

The Eagles host Fairmont on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Cardinals host Prairie Centre to play the North Stars on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena.