Windom Eagles end four-loss run

The game between the Windom Eagles and the Redwood Valley Cardinals finished 7-0 on Monday – no doubt a relief for Windom after four straight defeats.

The hosting Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Sonny Heil. Cragen Porath and Brady Espenson assisted.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Chase Hamlett scored, assisted by Brad Gentry and Cragen Porath.

The Eagles' Sonny Heil increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first.

The Eagles scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Eagles increased the lead to 6-0, after only 32 seconds into the third period when Brady Espenson found the back of the net, assisted by Cragen Porath.

In the end the 7-0 came from Luke Anderson who increased the Eagles' lead, assisted by Chase Hamlett and Nicholas Espenson, late in the third period. That left the final score at 7-0.

The Eagles were called for no penalties, while the Cardinals received no penalties.

Next games:

The Eagles host the Fairmont Cardinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Cardinals will face Prairie Centre on the road on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena.